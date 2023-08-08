Two Regina teens chosen for School of Rock musical tour
Two Regina teens recently had the opportunity of a lifetime to showcase their musical talents.
15-year-old drummer Marshall Brooks and 17-year-old guitarist Jaxon Hicks were chosen for this year’s School of Rock All Stars program – putting their skills on display across North America.
The School of Rock is a franchise with hundreds of schools across the world.
Every year, a call is put out for high school aged students to audition for an opportunity to travel and team up with other All Stars, performing shows all over the United States.
“Less than one percent of the kids in all of the schools make this, so it’s pretty prestigious,” said Greg Mildenberger – co-owner of School of Rock in Regina.
“They’ll practice 10 to 12 hours a day and learn some songs, and then they’ll play venues in that area.”
Having two All Stars from the same program earns some bragging rights, according to Mildenberger.
Less than one per cent of the over 62,000 students who apply make the cut. On top of this – Brooks and Hicks were two of the four Canadians chosen this year.
Both musicians had some serious highlights from their time touring around Texas and New York respectively.
While travelling and seeing some new sights is certainly a perk – the All Stars explained that the appeal of music comes in its ability to bring people together.
“Meeting new people, getting to play at these places I’d never have gotten to play at,” Hicks told CTV News.
“Music is a way to find people like minded to me. Like Marshall for example, I never would’ve met him if it wasn’t for music.”
For Brooks – the experience is the real prize.
“Just to have the experience, play with new people, play with people better than myself so I can know how to grow and where to grow,” he explained.
“Just be able to see places I don’t usually see. Here, there’s always somebody for somebody. Everybody makes friends.”
A portion of ticket sales and donations from the tour go towards The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide – which is an organization dedicated to helping youth, educators and parents have the proper skills to help kids in crisis.
