Two Rider receivers eyeing 1,000 yards on the year
Saskatchewan Roughriders receivers Shawn Bane Jr. and Samuel Emilus are both within 40 receiving yards to reach 1,000 on the season.
Bane sits at 968 yards and Emilus at 960 with one game remaining in the regular season.
“I think it’s super cool man. It’s humbling, it’s an honour. A year ago I was on practice squad to this year potentially being a 1,000 yard receiver I think is really cool,” shared Bane Jr.
“The 1,000 yards milestone [would] solidify that ‘ok you had a great year’ so obviously it’s a great thing to accomplish,” Emilus added.
“I think our coaches Drew Tate, Naaman Roosevelt, have really coached that group well and we’re hoping they both get over 1000,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.
The two would be reaching the milestone for the first time in their careers and both point to the same reason they’ve made it his far.
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Shawn Bane Jr. (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks during the second half of CFL football action in Regina, on Friday, September 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
“I would say opportunity. I got the chance to complete on a starting spot this year,” said Emilus.
“Opportunity simply. Nothing more,” Bane said. “I’ve always been working behind the scenes, I’ve always been doing the extra so I guess it was just my time.”
It is a big jump from last season for both players.
Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Samuel Emilus, right, holds off Calgary Stampeders defensive back Kobe Williams during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Emilus had 10 receptions for 165 yards in his rookie season. Bane had 21 receptions for 288 yards in 2023 with the Calgary Stampeders.
However, they agree the win is more important this week than the yards as the Riders’ playoff hopes hang in the balance.
“Hopefully we can get well more than 1,000 but hopefully that is also coupled with a win,” Bane said.
“Coming out this season, I didn’t expect this. I was just hoping to really be a starter this year and help out my team. Now that we’re here, obviously I want to accomplish [this] but we have bigger goals,” Emilus added.
The last season the Riders had multiple 1,000 yard receivers was 2017 with Duron Carter (1,043), Naaman Roosevelt (1,035), and Bakari Grant (1,033).
