Two robbery investigations are underway in Regina.

The Regina Police Service says officers responded to a business in the 4200 block of Albert Street just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a robbery in progress.

Police say two unknown males demanded the employees open the till.

The suspects had fled when police arrived. Officers learned both suspects had their faces partially covered and that one of the males — police did not release details on their ages — was wielding a bladed weapon.

Another police unit was dispatched to a business in the 3200 block of Montague Street around 5:33 a.m. According to an employee, two males entered the building just before 5:30 a.m. Both men were armed with bladed weapons and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not physically harmed.

According to police, the suspect descriptions given by the victim are similar to those from the robbery on Albert. The investigations are ongoing, and officers are asking for information from the public that may assist with them.

Police believe the two incidents are related.

Police are looking for information such as any vehicle descriptions, direction of travel, possible related suspicious activity, and recognition of one or more suspects. Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).