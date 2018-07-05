White Butte RCMP are on the scene of a serious collision this morning involving two semi trucks.

It happened near the community of White City.

Two semi trucks collided leaving one on it's side.

White Butte RCMP say four people were taken to hospital as a precaution with non-life threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of highway one are currently blocked between the communities of White City and Balgonie, and motorists are being detoured.

The RCMP is asking you to use caution while travelling in the area and be aware of emergency personnel on scene.

No word on the cause of the crash.

One westbound lane was reopened shortly before 8 a.m. Police say the remaining westbound lanes of highway one are expected to be clsoed until at least 10 or 11 a.m.

More to come.