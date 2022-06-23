Two suspects charged with 1st-degree murder after alleged victim dies in hospital: Regina police

Regina police have charged two suspects with first-degree murder after the victim of an assault died from her injuries in hospital earlier this month.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) identified the victim as 30-year-old Lori Shannon Huntinghawk of Regina.

Officers were called to a residence on the 1200 block of Garnet Street on May 23 for a report of an injured woman. The victim was taken to hospital by EMS with serious injuries, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Following investigation by the Major Crimes Unit, two suspects were arrested and originally charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder. After the victim’s death in hospital on June 6, the Crown withdrew the original charges and replaced them.

As a result, 24-year-old Tegan Lestat Laplante and 34-year-old Ashley Rempel of Regina are now charged with first-degree murder.

Laplante and Rempel made their first appearance on these new charges on Thursday afternoon in Provincial Court.

Police noted this is the city’s fourth homicide of 2022. Regina’s fifth homicide of the year was reported on June 20, but chronologically, Huntinghawk was the fourth victim of homicide this year, RPS said.

These charges have not been proven in court.