Two taken to hospital following collision between car and motorcycle
The scene of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Arcola Avenue on April 12, 2019.
CTV Regina
Published Saturday, April 13, 2019 3:26PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, April 13, 2019 3:29PM CST
Two people were injured following a collision between a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Arcola Ave. and Fleury St.
According to police, two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the collision. They were both taken to hospital and their current condition is unknown.
Police said they are investigating the possibility of alcohol use by the driver of the car.
Parts of Arcola Ave. were closed to divert traffic away from the eastbound lanes.