Two teens have been charged after a group of people forced broke into a Canora home, assaulted one of the occupants and stole medication.

The break-in happened shortly before midnight on Thursday. Police say five suspects wearing face masks and carrying baseball bats forced their way into a home.

One of the women inside the home was struck on the leg with a baseball bat while she was trying to call police.

The suspects got away with a small amount of medication before police arrived.

On Friday, police executed a search warrant at a Canora home and arrested the two teens as a result.

The teens, who can not be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with robbery with a weapon, break and enter and disguise with intent to commit a crime.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call Canora RCMP at 306-563-4700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.