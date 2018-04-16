

CTV Regina





Two teens have died after a single-vehicle crash east of Raymore, Sask., on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a grid road east of Raymore around 2 a.m.

The 16-year-old girl driving the vehicle and the 17-year-old boy in the passenger’s seat were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their names will not be released, but say the girl was from the Southey area and the boy was from Raymore.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Raymore is about 110 kilometres north of Regina.