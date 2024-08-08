Two teens seriously hurt after knife assaults, Regina police say.

Regina police have arrested two teens after discovering a string of assaults in the city’s North Central neighbourhood.

In the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 2, Regina police were investigating an incident when they responded to the sound of a man in distress near 7th Avenue and Cameron Street.

Officers discovered a 14-year-old with severe injuries that were consistent with being assaulted with a knife.

Police also discovered an 18-year-old man on Dewdney Avenue and Argyle Street who was suffering from similar injuries.

Both teens were taken to hospital by paramedics.

Officers then located a second 18-year-old also suffering from an injury. He too was taken to hospital.

Following an investigation, the Regina Police Service (RPS) determined that the second 18-year-old along with a third 18-year-old, who had not been found at the time, had attacked the first 18-year-old and 14-year-old with a knife.

The knife supposedly used in the assaults was recovered.

RPS found and arrested the third 18-year-old a short time later.

Both of the suspects face two counts of aggravated assault.

The pair made their first appearances in provincial court on their charges on Aug. 6.