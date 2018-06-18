

CTV Regina





Two teens were hit by a pickup truck in Yorkton on Monday as they were crossing the street.

Police say the two 15-year-olds were crossing the street to board a waiting school bus when they were hit.

Both teens were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and has been interviewed by police; no charges have been laid at this time.

Police have not confirmed whether or not the teens were in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.