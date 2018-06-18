Two teens suffer minor injuries after being hit by truck in Yorkton
File image.
CTV Regina
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 2:57PM CST
Two teens were hit by a pickup truck in Yorkton on Monday as they were crossing the street.
Police say the two 15-year-olds were crossing the street to board a waiting school bus when they were hit.
Both teens were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver remained at the scene and has been interviewed by police; no charges have been laid at this time.
Police have not confirmed whether or not the teens were in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.