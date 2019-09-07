

Two teenagers were taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash in the 3200 block of Albert St. early on Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene just after 2 a.m., and found the vehicle stopped against a tree. Early stages of the investigation indicate the vehicle was traveling northbound on Albert St. and crossed over to the other side of the street, hitting the tree.

The driver and front passenger were 17-year-old boys and there was an 18-year-old girl in the back seat. The two boys were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The girl did not need medical treatment.

Police say the situation is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.