Two-time Olympic medalist Stephane Labbé hosts soccer camp in Regina

Two-time Olympic medalist Stephane Labbé hosts soccer camp in Regina

Canadian Olympic soccer player Stephanie Labbé hosted her Champions Tour at the University of Regina on June 27, 2022. (Brit Dort/CTV News) Canadian Olympic soccer player Stephanie Labbé hosted her Champions Tour at the University of Regina on June 27, 2022. (Brit Dort/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener