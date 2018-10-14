A man is dead after a two vehicle collision on Highway 47 about 6 kilometres north of Willowbrook.

Yorkton Rural RCMP responded to the crash involving an SUV and a truck around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

A man who was driving the SUV and was the only person in the vehicle, was found dead at the scene.

Three men in a truck were also transported to hospital with unknown injuries. The truck driver was taken to Yorkton Hospital in an ambulance. One of the truck passengers was driven to Melville Hospital, and a second passenger was transported via STARS to a hospital in Regina.

RCMP believe the SUV and truck collided in the northbound lane of Highway 47.

The highway was blocked for several hours before being re-opened just before 10 p.m.

RCMP continue to investigate the collision.