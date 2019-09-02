

CTV News Regina





Two vehicles were involved in a crash heading westbound on Highway 1, at the intersection with Highway 21 at Maple Creek, according to RCMP.

Fire crews and EMS are on the scene assisting with injuries.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane heading westbound at this intersection while police investigate.

Motorists are being urged to slow down in the area and drive with caution.

RCMP say an update will be provided when both lanes are opened.