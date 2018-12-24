Two vehicles involved in collision north of Regina
(File image)
CTV Regina
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 1:36PM CST
Last Updated Monday, December 24, 2018 3:10PM CST
White Butte RCMP are responding to a two vehicle collision on Highway 11 that happened shortly before 1:00 p.m., around five km north of Regina.
Police say that an SUV rear ended a passenger vehicle. The passenger vehicle caught on fire and the occupants got out safely, but the vehicle was destroyed.
Each vehicle had two occupants for a total of four, but no one was injured in the collision.
Distracted driving is believed to be a factor, but the investigation is ongoing according to police.
The scene is now clear and the highway has been reopened.