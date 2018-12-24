

CTV Regina





White Butte RCMP are responding to a two vehicle collision on Highway 11 that happened shortly before 1:00 p.m., around five km north of Regina.

Police say that an SUV rear ended a passenger vehicle. The passenger vehicle caught on fire and the occupants got out safely, but the vehicle was destroyed.

Each vehicle had two occupants for a total of four, but no one was injured in the collision.

Distracted driving is believed to be a factor, but the investigation is ongoing according to police.

The scene is now clear and the highway has been reopened.