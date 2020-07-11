REGINA -- Two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 2 near Buffalo Pound Lake on Saturday morning.

RCMP responded to the scene north of the lake just before noon. In a release, police said initial investigation indicates that a truck veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a car, while trying to avoid an SUV in front of it that was slowing down to make a turn.

The two women travelling in the car were injured. One was taken to hospital in Moose Jaw by local EMS, while the other was taken to hospital in Regina via STARS Air Ambulance. No other injuries were reported.

Police said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

The highway was closed to traffic for some time while injuries were treated and the scene was cleared. It has since reopened.