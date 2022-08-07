Two-year-child found safe in Regina: Amber Alert ends

A two-year-old child from Regina has been found, following an alleged abduction and Amber Alert.

The two-year-old boy and his 36-year-old mother were found safe in Regina at approximately 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

The 36-year-old woman was taken into custody without incident, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release.

An Amber Alert was issued for the two-year-old child around 3 p.m. on Sunday. The alert was cancelled at around 7 p.m.

RPS officers were originally dispatched to a residence on the 1100 block of 13th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police received a report that a woman was allegedly trying to remove her biological son, who she did not have custody of.

When police arrived on scene both the mother and her child were gone.

RPS later learned that the duo appeared at the Regina General Hospital after the incident. However, they left the hospital on foot before RPS were able to respond.