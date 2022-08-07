Two-year-child found safe in Regina: Amber Alert ends

A Regina Police Service cruiser is seen in this file photo. A Regina Police Service cruiser is seen in this file photo.

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How Biden's new approach has led to legacy-defining wins

Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden's most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories came about by staying out of it.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener