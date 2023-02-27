Two youths charged after alleged assault of taxi driver: Regina police

Two teens are facing multiple charges after an alleged assault on a Regina taxi driver.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), officers responded to a call on the 300 block of Wascana Street on Feb. 24 at around 10 p.m.

A complaint was filed with police, alleging two teens failed to pay a taxi fare and assaulted a taxi driver.

Officers met with the victim and began an investigation.

Police eventually found and charged two youths, RPS said.

Both of the suspects cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A 16-year-old boy, faces charges of robbery and failure to comply with a release order.

A 16-year-old girl was charged with assaulting a peace officer and obstruction.

Both of the accused are set to make their first appearances on these charges in youth court on April. 4.