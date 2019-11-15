REGINA -- The deal in place for U-Haul to buy the Centennial Market building has fallen through, market organizers say.

Press release concerning the purchase of our building falling through. For more info you can email admin@centennialmarket.ca pic.twitter.com/I4yucaTRIa — Centennial Market (@marketcentennia) November 15, 2019

The Centennial Market is still open and accepting vendors heading into the holiday season.

U-Haul said it decided the location wasn’t ideal for self-storage product after “careful consideration.”

“We will continue to consider potential retail and self-storage locations in Regina and surrounding communities as they become available.”

U-Haul added trucks and trailers are available at company-owned stores and U-Haul dealers in Regina.

City council voted to allow U-Haul to take over the old Sears outlet building in August.