U-Haul won't be moving into Centennial Market building after all
Chrysta Garner, the manager of the Centennial Market, stands in the market in the old Sears building in Regina.
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 7:50AM CST
REGINA -- The deal in place for U-Haul to buy the Centennial Market building has fallen through, market organizers say.
The Centennial Market is still open and accepting vendors heading into the holiday season.
U-Haul said it decided the location wasn’t ideal for self-storage product after “careful consideration.”
“We will continue to consider potential retail and self-storage locations in Regina and surrounding communities as they become available.”
U-Haul added trucks and trailers are available at company-owned stores and U-Haul dealers in Regina.
City council voted to allow U-Haul to take over the old Sears outlet building in August.