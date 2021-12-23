U of R announces delayed start to Winter semester, temporary shift to remote learning due to Omicron

Classes for the University of Regina’s upcoming Winter semester will transition to remote learning for some time, as the school evaluates the risk of the Omicron variant.

The Winter semester will now start on Jan. 10, with remote delivery until Jan. 22 at which point a return to in-person delivery will be evaluated.

Business student Emily Claude feels disappointed but still optimistic about the latest announcement.

“I am obviously super excited to be able to finish in person,” she said. “So, the fact that it’s getting pushed back, if it’s just two weeks not a big deal. But if it’s more than that it’ll be tough definitely for everyone.”

President and vice-chancellor Jeff Keshen says it was a tough decision but the right one.

“When you see that universities across the countries are doing this, when we see the numbers starting to emerge in Saskatchewan,” Keshen said. “It tells us that caution is the way that we should be proceeding.”

The postponement has led to a mix of relief and disappointment from the teaching staff.

“Yeah, disappointed in that I was looking forward to getting back into the classroom and sort of on a more full-time basis,” Tom McIntosh, political science and international studies professor said. “But also, sort of relief that we were taking action in the face of what looks like another bad wave.”

The University of Regina Students’ Union (URSU) says that remote learning is affecting everyone but has to be done. The bigger issue is the uncertainty brought on by the university changing policy at short notice.

“One thing every student is really struggling with is the uncertainty,” Hannah Tait, URSU president said. “So, students made plans, they changed their living situations, and they paid thousands of dollars to return to campus in the Winter semester and now they’re learning that they might not even be able to attend in-person classes, it’s going to be really tough.”

Claude says that she understands the university’s move, but she will be very disappointed if the situation takes a turn for the worst and classes are delivered remotely for the entire semester.

“I understand that the university is definitely only acting in the interest of students and trying to make things work around COVID,” she said. “But if there’s any way to be in person, that is definitely where I want to be.

As this upcoming semester is her last, Claude says that a remote ending to her degree would be a huge loss.

Keshen made the point clear that this is a temporary measure. He urges everyone to stay safe over the holidays and has high hopes that the proactive stance the university has taken, along with the current safety measures, will assist in getting back to normalcy.

“This is a temporary situation,” he said. “It is our intention before the end of January, if all is showing that we feel it’s safe, based on the best medical advice we can get, based upon where we are with our ICU’s, based upon what’s happening with the university landscape, we will back on campus.”