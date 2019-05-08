

CTV Regina





The University of Regina has approved a 2.8 per cent tuition increase for the 2019-2020 school year.

The Board of Governors voted in favour of the increase as part of its balanced operating budget for the next school year. The total budget is around $230 million, the university says.

The budget will fund additional faculty and academic support positions, teaching initiatives, positions in service areas and adjustments to offset cost increases.

“The University of Regina is marking its 25th consecutive year of presenting a balanced operating budget which is a testament to the University's record of responsible, financial stewardship," chair Cathy Warner said in a news release. “As a board, we are proud of the University's ability to deliver on its priorities of student success, research with impact, and commitment to its communities while continuing to operate within its means."

The U of R says it is adding four positions to the Faculties of Nursing, Science, Engineering and Applied Science and Continuing Education, along with two tenure-stream recruitments for the Faculty of Arts.

There is also funding to develop a University Mental Health Strategy.

The university says it ranks very high amongst Canadian universities for scholarship funding, and that tuition remains below the national average.