The University of Regina Faculty Association has asked the Minister of Labour to appoint a mediator to help reach a collective agreement with academic staff and the university.

The past collective bargaining agreement expired in June of 2017. Negotiations on the new agreement began in April of 2018.

“Last fall, our members signaled overwhelmingly that they did not accept the unworkable proposals being put forward by university management when they voted 87.4 per cent in favour of a strike mandate,” said URFA President Sylvain Rheault in a written statement. “Unfortunately, despite a strong strike mandate, and after multiple days of negotiations, we have failed to reach agreement with University management on a number of issues.”

Issues include job security for sessional instructors, predictable teaching hours, protecting the academic mission of the university, compensation keeping up with inflation and pensions.

The UFRA is the certified bargaining agent for 1,400 full and part-time employees at the U of R.