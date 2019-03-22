The University of Regina Faculty Association has officially notified the U of R of its intent to go on strike next Thursday at 10 a.m.

In an email sent to students, the university administration said the notice was issued immediately following a town hall meeting between students and the university regarding concerns over possible job action.

“It is important to note, however, that URFA’s strike notice does not necessarily mean there will be a strike,” U of R Provost Thomas Chase said in the email. “As we indicated in the Town Hall session for students (Friday), we will continue to work as hard as we possibly can to avoid any job action that disrupts students and campus life.”

The university and URFA have two more bargaining dates scheduled for March 25 and 26.