The University of Regina Faculty Association (UFRA) says a strike could be possible after it was unable to come to a “fair and reasonable” agreement with university administration.

URFA made the announcement after 40 hours of negotiations with the University of Regina.

“Following the conclusion of conciliation, job action is a possibility that may be necessary in order to reach an agreement,” URFA said in a written statement.

The group would be in a legal position to take job action on March 28, but says it hasn’t reached a final decision on whether or not to strike.

The university says it is working to reach an agreement benefitting academic staff while recognizing monetary constraints.

“Even with the enrolment growth we’ve experienced in recent years, we cannot afford all of URFA’s requests without significant increases to tuition and student fees,” Provost Thomas Chase said in a written statement on the bargaining situation.

URFA would need to give 48 hours’ notice before taking any job action.

URFA will be holding a town hall meeting on Monday to answer any questions from its members.