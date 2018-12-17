

CTV Regina





For the second time this year, the University of Regina athletics program has been forced to forfeit games due to an ineligible player.

The university says the men’s basketball team forfeited seven preseason games. The ineligible student did not play in the regular season, so the team’s record of 7-3 will stand.

According to the U of R, the team identified a concern about one of their players as part of an internal review in November. The team disclosed its concerns to U SPORTS, which confirmed that the student wasn’t eligible to play.

The student has now been granted eligibility after an appeal by the U of R to U SPORTS.

The Rams were forced to forfeit three wins after one U SPORTS said one of their players was also not eligible to play. The player was eventually reinstated, but the team’s loss record stood.