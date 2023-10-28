U of R Rams fall to Huskies in last game of 2023 season

The University of Regina Rams fell to the University of Saskatchewan Huskies 43-11 in their last game of the 2023 season.

Saturday’s game at Mosaic Stadium began with a 3-0 lead for the Huskies early on in the first quarter.

Following a missed field goal attempt, the Rams were able to get a single, closing out the first quarter 3-1 for the Huskies.

In the second quarter, Rams’ receiver Andrew Sweeney hit his first career Canada West field goal, giving the Rams a 4-3 lead.

However, that lead was short lived, as the Huskies climbed back ahead 10-4 after running the ball to the endzone.

The Huskies scored another rushing touchdown in the second quarter and extended their lead to 17-4, then extended their lead to 24-4 after getting into the endzone on a quarterback run.

Rylan Sokul took a pass and managed to get a touchdown, leading the Rams to 11 points.

The Rams trailed 24 to 11 at the end of the third quarter. The Huskies scored another touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and the Rams trailed 31-11.

The Rams weren’t able to catch up, and the Huskies solidified their lead with a 43-11 win.