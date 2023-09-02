U of R Rams fall to UBC Thunderbirds in opening game

The University of Regina Rams fell 25-10 to the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds in their first game of Canada West action on Friday night.

The game kicked off at Mosaic Stadium at 7 p.m. At the end of the first quarter, the Thunderbirds led 6-0 and at halftime, the Rams trailed the Thunderbirds 13-2.

At the end of the third quarter, the Rams were down 16-2, but their first touchdown of the season came shortly after from quarterback Noah Pelletier.

A look at the Rams first touchdown of the season! pic.twitter.com/gHA5W9jkVI — University of Regina Rams (@reginarams) September 2, 2023

Ultimately, the Rams failed to catch up and lost the game 25-10. They will play their next game on Sept. 8 against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies in Saskatoon at 7 p.m.