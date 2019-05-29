A University of Regina researcher is taking her search for inspection reports into the Husky oil spill to the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.

Patricia Elliot argues that the public has a right to know about the details around oil spills, and began seeking the release of inspection reports and documents related to the clean-up effort following the Husky oil spill, in 2017.

According to the Office of the Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner, an access to information request was received by the Ministry of Energy and Resources. The requests came from Elliot who sought reports regarding inspection of the pipeline involved in the spill. The ministry withheld the records as there was an active court case involving the pipeline. The commissioner disagreed with the ministries reasoning and recommended the release of the records to Elliot in a report dated January 28, 2019.

The commissioner ruled in Elliot’s favour again after she applied for information related to the clean-up of the spill from the Ministry of the Environment. The ministry withheld the information and again, the commissioner disagreed and recommended the information be released.

The government decided to go against the commissioner’s recommendation.

“There really wasn’t any other option,” Elliot said of her decision to pursue the appeal. “I’ve been a big advocate of freedom of information throughout my whole career, and it worries me to see a government respond in such a way to their own freedom of information commissioner.”

Elliot says the lack of resources and empowerment of the commissioner is Saskatchewan is problematic.

“In Saskatchewan we have an under resourced and underpowered freedom of information office. The commissioner doesn’t have the power to make orders.”

In Alberta for example, the privacy commissioner has the power to make orders. Elliot said if her research was being perused in Alberta, she would already have the documents she’s been seeking for two years.

The spill occurred on July 2016 and saw 250,000 litres of crude released into the North Saskatchewan River. The spill fouled drinking water for thousands of people in communities along the river.

The James Smith Cree Nation and the Cumberland House Cree Nation sought reparations from Husky Energy for the spill, and damages continue to be reported by communities downstream.

"As this matter is scheduled to be heard by the Court of Queen’s Bench, it is before the court and it would be inappropriate to comment further," the Government of Saskatchewan said in a written statement.

A GoFundMe has been started to support Elliot's legal fees.

The case will be heard before the courts on June 27.