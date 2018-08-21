

CTV Regina





Some students living at the University of Regina will need to find somewhere new to live after a burst pipe flooded dorm rooms on Monday night.

Clean up crews worked through the night to clean up the building known as La Residence. Water poured down from the sixth floor to all levels below from the pipe.

Most of the eight-storey building will be out of service indefinitely.

Up to 80 students who planned to live in the residence this fall will have to find other accommodations. Some of those students will be able to move into the newly renovated College West Building or into other student housing on campus.

College West officially opened again on Tuesday after two years of renovations.