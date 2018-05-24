

CTV Regina





The University of Regina is reviewing its cyber security policies after student’s grades were altered in 2017.

Last August, a faculty member noticed some of the grades appeared to have changed in the system. A total of 31 grades were altered. The university has confirmed that one student was expelled in relation to the incident.

The security breach prompted an investigation and changes to security from the University of Regina and Saskatchewan’s information and privacy commissioner.

The commissioner published a report on the security breach on May 18. The report says the university took proactive measures, and recommends more precautions when it comes to protecting information.

Some of the recommendations include mandatory workshops for the U of R staff on access and privacy training, and regular random audits of its grading system.

The U of R is currently reviewing the recommendations and will have a full response sometime in June.