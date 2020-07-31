Advertisement
U of R sells presidents house with some money going to Student Emergency Fund
Published Friday, July 31, 2020 4:32PM CST
(File photo)
The University of Regina has sold the president's residence.
Some of the proceeds from the sale of the 4000 square foot home will go toward the Student Emergency Fund.
Dr. Thomas Chase, the university president, said the funds from the McNiven Avenue home would be used to fund two new positions: The President’s Research Chair and the Chancellor’s Research Chair. The student fund will receive $100,000.
The home was listed for $775,000.