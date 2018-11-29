Around 50 people showed up for a rally for a missing student on Thursday afternoon outside of the University of Regina.

Promise (Max) Chukwudum was last seen on Nov. 17 in the Marshall Crescent area. The 19-year-old student was well known at the university. Promise was a member of the Rudby team and his teammates described him as a brother to them.

“He was great,” said Nathan Sgrazzutti, Promise’s friend. “He has a lot to learn about rugby as most of us do when we start but he was excited about it. He was a physical athlete; he cared a lot about the safety of his teammates, in a physical collision sport like rugby that was really important to us. He was definitely someone we came to know as a brother and a part of the team.”

Chukwudum is an international student from Nigeria who is in his second year for university, studying computer science. His sister, Chinaza Chukwudum, said her father is travelling from Nigeria to Regina to help with the search for Promise.

“My dad is really nervous,” said Chinaza Chukwudum, Promise’s sister. “He is really scared because it’s scary to have your children in a different country and hearing that one of them has gone missing it can be really traumatic.”

Chukwudum is described as 5’11” tall, weighing 240 pounds with a medium build and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light sweatpants and a dark toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.