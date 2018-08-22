

CTV Regina





Uber Eats is expanding its services to 30 new cities on Thursday, including Regina and Saskatoon.

Food can be ordered through the Uber Eats app from both local vendors and national food chains.

Uber Eats says it is the largest single-day expansion in Canada. The company is aiming to provide food services to 100 Canadian cities by the end of the year.

In addition to Regina and Saskatoon, Uber Eats will also be launching in Halifax, Winnipeg and surrounding cities near Vancouver.

The service offers food delivery for more than 8,000 restaurants through more than 10,000 delivery partners.

Food delivery service Skip the Dishes is also available in Saskatchewan.