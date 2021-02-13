REGINA -- Uber has expanded its Regina service area to include the RM of Edenwold and the surrounding area, the company announced in a news release.

Regina-based drivers are now able to pick up and drop off in the expanded service area. The service area now includes communities around Regina including Lumsden, Pilot Butte, White City, Emerald Park and Balgonie.

Uber's Regina service area as of Feb. 13, 2021. (Uber/Google Maps)

Jana Jedlic, the manager of planning and development at the RM of Edenwold, said the region is excited to welcome the ride-sharing company to the area.

“Uber presents a greater opportunity for connection across our municipalities and introduces a safe and reliable transportation option to our residents and the local workforce,” Jana Jedlic, the manager of planning and development at the RM of Edenwold, said.

Uber said it expects availability and wait times to improve as more drivers sign up to work in the new service area.

“We’re pleased to offer a safe and affordable option to help local residents get where they need to go, when they need to,” Matthew Price, the general manager of Uber Canada, said.