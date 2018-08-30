

Police say the RCMP underwater recovery team has completed their search for seven-year-old Greagan Geldenhuys.

Geldenhuys has not been seen since last Friday, when he and his mother were swimming in Echo Lake.

The body of Greagan’s mother Tamaine was found near the Fort Campground on Saturday. Police say they don’t believe there was foul play in her death.

Police say the search for Greagan will continue by boat and helicopter.

They are also asking property owners at Echo Lake and Mission Lake to check their properties, especially around their docks, for signs of Greagan.

Greagan and Tamaine’s family say they believe the pair was involved in a swimming accident.