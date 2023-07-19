Unified call from Sask. for federal government action to end port dispute in BC

There is a unified call from Saskatchewan for federal government action to immediately end the ports dispute in British Columbia (B.C.).

Saskatchewan potash and grain shipments have been adversely affected. The provincial government and industry agree that swift action is needed.

Chris Lane, Economic Development Regina president and CEO, said Regina's economy relies on the movement of goods in both directions.

"The strike, which has now been declared illegal, threatens large and small businesses alike. It also threatens to disrupt Canada’s long, hard fight to bring inflation under control, creating further hardship for businesses, employees, customers, and homeowners,” he said in a media release.

Sean Stefan, owner of the Rusty Shovel, said the disruption is frustrating for them and their customers.

"Operating a small business is tough at the best of times, but this added stress is wrong - and avoidable, and it puts businesses like mine in unnecessary danger," he said in the release.

Murad Al-Katib, president and CEO of AGT Food & Ingredients, said the strike action is further risking their global reputation as a reliable shipper, and urges the government to end the action and impose the settlement.

"Container and intermodal traffic has been disrupted, and we were just recovering from the supply chain disruptions of the pandemic. This adds costs to the system in a time where inflation and food inflation are high in the minds of everyone," he said.

In a series of tweets, Premier Scott Moe expressed his disdain for the B.C. port strike action, claiming a devastating impact on Saskatchewan’s economy.

The work stoppage at the Port of Vancouver has already had a devastating impact on Saskatchewan’s economy.



We simply cannot afford for this disruption to continue any longer.



Saskatchewan jobs and export-based industries are at stake.



While I was encouraged that the federal…



Back-to-work legislation is needed now.

On Wednesday, the federal labour minister ruled the port strike illegal. Moe took to Twitter to say the federal government must act immediately to end the blockade.

The federal Labour Minister just said the port strike is illegal.



So it’s effectively an illegal blockade that’s preventing Canadian goods from getting to market, damaging our economy and killing jobs.



The federal government must act immediately to end this illegal blockade. https://t.co/5MxC3gOQxe — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) July 19, 2023

International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers have been on the picket line since July 1, calling for a fair and negotiated collective agreement. An offer was presented on July 13, which was rejected.