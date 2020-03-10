REGINA -- Unifor and Federated Co-op are awaiting a government report at the end of the 20-day government mandated mediation window.

In an internal Unifor memo obtained by CTV News Regina, the Unifor 594 Bargaining Committee said each side was asked to put forward their best proposals.

Special Mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers will use the information provided in these mediation sessions to put together recommendations on how to resolve the dispute, in a report to the government.

The memo said Unifor’s proposal included a mix of fixed employer pension contribution rates and employee contributions.

“We are extremely disappointed the employer didn’t agree to this deal at the bargaining table and we are hopeful that the Special Mediator’s report will be framed around our pension proposal.”

CTV News Regina has reached out to Co-op for comment.