REGINA – Officials with the Co-op Refinery Complex say the union representing its workers have chosen to forgo any further mediation in talks between the two sides.

The move triggers a mandated two-week cooling-off period. After this time has passed, a 48-hour strike or lock-out notice can be given as both sides would be in legal position for job action.

The refinery says Unifor Local 594 decided not to engage in the mediation process until “certain pre-conditions” were met.

“We were hopeful that the mediation process would get a deal done,” said refinery vice president of operations Gil Le Dressay in a release.

Le Dressay’s statement adds an offer was made on Nov. 7 that includes an 11.75 per cent pay increase over four years, among other benefits.

The company is encouraging the union to come back to the bargaining table, reiterating that the priority is avoiding a labour disruption. However, the company also says contingency plans are in the works for potential job action.

“We will now begin our preparations to ensure that our highly-skilled management team is ready to assume safe operation of our refinery in the event a labour disruption does occur,” Le Dressay stated. “Refineries like ours cannot simply be shutoff and we cannot risk the Union just walking out of the Refinery and leaving our operation, our employees, and our community vulnerable.”

The union had yet to put out a response to the new development as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.