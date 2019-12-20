REGINA -- From TV and radio commercials to picketers set up outside Co-op gas bars and grocery stores here in Regina this week.

Unifor is looking to get the attention of Co-op customers, as the on-going labour dispute drags on.

“Really it’s informational,” Unifor Local 594 President Kevin Bittman said. “We’re here as a presence and when people want to stop and talk, we’ll give them a brochure and just have a nice, friendly conversation and that’s really what we’re about.”

Shoppers we spoke with at the Co-op gas bar in Harbour Landing weren’t too concerned with the boycott.

“I just use Co-op gas, I like the service that they provide and I have no problem with it,” one shopper said.

“I like to support Co-op over all the others like Petro-Can and Esso and stuff, so I’m still coming here,” another said.

“Nope, doesn’t matter to me, I’m a union scab too, so it is what it is,” added another shopper.

Despite people continuing to head to the pumps and shop at Co-op, Bittman feels they are getting their message across.

“There’s obviously some people that are going to give you the finger and stuff, but for the most part, once they know why we’re on the line,” he said. “We don’t want to be on the line, but when they’re talking about taking away half your pension and going back 15 per cent in the first year, people understand why we’re out here and then they are supportive and go shop somewhere else.”

The labour dispute between Unifor and Co-op has gone on for more than two weeks now.

On Monday, a judge will hear a request by Co-op Refinery for an injunction against the Unifor union. Already, that judge has ordered Unifor to allow trucks to enter the refinery after waiting no more than five minutes.

Just last week, there were dozens of trucks waiting hours in line.

There’s no end in sight for the labour dispute as Co-op and Unifor have no bargaining talks scheduled.