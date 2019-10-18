REGINA -- Unifor Canada says talks will resume with Saskatchewan's Crown corporations on Friday morning.

The union says it follows "a day of productive discussions in Regina."

Workers have been on strike for two weeks.

Hundreds of workers rallied in downtown Regina last Friday.

The union rejected the government's offer of a two-year wage freeze, followed by annual increases of one per cent, two per cent and two per cent.

The union says it won't accept any offer that includes a wage freeze.