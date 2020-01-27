Union, Co-op Refinery to hold private meeting
Published Monday, January 27, 2020 2:03PM CST
Unifor says the union and the Co-op Refinery will return to the bargaining table on Monday (Creeson Agecoutay / CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- Unifor says the Co-op Refinery and the union are holding a private meeting.
According to the union, Federated Co-op CEO Scott Banda is meeting with Unifor president Jerry Dias on Monday.
The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Saskatoon.
The Unifor workers have been locked out for 53 days.
Representatives from the Co-op Refinery told CTV News Regina that it's a private meeting, rather than a negotiation.