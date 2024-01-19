REGINA
    • Union locals representing workers at Viterra accept company's final offer

    Two Union locals representing workers at Viterra accepted the company’s final offer on Friday, avoiding potential job action.

    Grain and General Services Union (GSU) Locals 1 and 2 suspended strike action on Jan. 5 so members could have a chance to vote on the latest offer.

    GSU Locals 1 and 2 were in legal strike position as of 2 p.m. on Jan. 5, after issuing strike notice on Jan. 2.

    Elected officials tallied the results on Friday morning but a news release from GSU noted the results did not show overwhelming support for the final offer.

    According to Steve Torgerson, general secretary for GSU, the acceptance was 68 per cent for Local 2 and 63 per cent acceptance for Local 1.

    “This offer was accepted by the majority of members of both Locals, but members still have their sights set on more improvements next time,” he said.

    “I am proud of the members of Local 1 and 2 for their dedication to the process, by holding each other to account and striving for better working conditions for everyone.”

    The bargaining process will move to the next stage, with Viterra and union members set to incorporate changes into their agreement.

    Viterra’s new offer was a four-year agreement that includes salary increases of 4.5 per cent in year one, 3.75 per cent in year two, and a 2.5 per cent increase in years three and four.

    Union membership rejected a previous final offer from Viterra in December before agreeing to resume talks just before Christmas.

    In a release from Viterra on Friday afternoon, the company said they are pleased to have reached a long-term agreement with their employees, which includes continued eligibility for an annual bonus payment.

    "Through this agreement we can continue to serve our customers with superior service across our Saskatchewan business,” said Jordan Jakubowski, VP of Human Resources for Viterra Canada.

    Viterra is an international agri-business that was formed in 2007 when the iconic Saskatchewan Wheat Pool merged with Agricore United that handles and markets grain, along with other agricultural products.

    - With files from Cole Davenport

