Union locals representing workers at Viterra to suspend strike action

Two union locals representing workers at Viterra have decided to suspend strike action so members can have a chance to vote on the company’s final offer.

In a media release sent by Grain and General Services Union (GSU) Locals 1 and 2 on Friday at 2:30 p.m., union officers said it’s in the best interest of members to allow them to vote.

"Our officers understand the concerns and frustrations of our members. The decision to suspend the strike action is a strategic move to give our members the chance to participate in the democratic process and have their voices heard through a ratification vote," Steve Torgerson, General Secretary of GSU said in the release.

Union locals met on Friday morning to discuss a new final offer put forward by the company after two days of mediator-led talks.

According to a media release sent by Viterra, their new offer is a four-year agreement that includes salary increases of 4.5 per cent in year one, 3.75 per cent in year two, and a 2.5 per cent increase in years three and four.

“We believe that we have provided an offer that is fair and reasonable, one that takes into account the needs of our employees, while balancing the needs of our business through long-term labour stability,” Jordan Jakubowski, VP of Human Resources for Viterra Canada, said in the release.

GSU Locals 1 and 2 were in legal strike position as of 2 p.m. Friday, after issuing strike notice on Tuesday.

The union represents operations and maintenance staff at Viterra’s rural facilities as well as employees at the company’s Regina head office.

Viterra has said it “may also consider a lockout” if a deal could not be reached through negotiations on Wednesday or Thursday.

The union said in an update late Monday evening its leadership was meeting Friday morning to discuss the new offer.

The ratification votes will begin in the next few days and ballots will be counted on Jan. 19, 2024, GSU said.

"In the meantime, the company will closely monitor the union's actions leading up to vote, and will strongly consider implementing a lockout should the union take any action that disrupts the company's business activities between now and then," Viterra's statement read.

Union membership rejected a previous final offer from Viterra in December before agreeing to resume talks just before Christmas.

Viterra is an international agri-business that was formed in 2007 when the iconic Saskatchewan Wheat Pool merged with Agricore United that handles and markets grain, along with other agricultural products.