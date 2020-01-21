REGINA -- Union members arrested at the Co-op Refinery picket line have all been released, Unifor says.

The union told CTV News Regina that 14 members were arrested on Monday night and charged with mischief.

National Unifor president Jerry Dias was among the people arrested.

Hundreds of Unifor members from across the country came to Regina on Monday to join the picket lines with the locked out refinery workers. The national union said it was taking over the blockade of entrances to the refinery because a court order ruled that Unifor 594 local members could only block trucks entering and exiting the refinery for 10 minutes.

Regina police officers were at the picket lines on Monday afternoon and said the members were acting against the court order. Arrests were made on Monday evening.

Union members built fences at the Co-op Refinery entrances to stop any traffic. Police towed a U-Haul truck with more fence pieces inside, but there were other parked vehicles blocking refinery access on Tuesday morning. Some of those vehicles had deflated tires, or tires removed altogether.

The City of Regina, along with the Regina Police Service and Regina Fire and Protective Services will speak to the media at 10 a.m. about the dispute. Dias will address the media at 10:30 a.m.

