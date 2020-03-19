REGINA -- The union representing locked out Co-op Refinery workers says it has received a special mediator's report on the labour dispute.

Unifor 594 says it is reviewing the report and will provide a further update on Friday.

Mediated discussions between the two sides started on Feb. 18 and lasted for 20 days. The province appointed Vince Ready to meet with the two sides.

Job action began on Dec. 5.

The Co-op Refinery said it is also reviewing the report and has five days to respond.