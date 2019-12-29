REGINA -- The Regina Jazz Society set out Saturday night to reflect the history of an entire province through a jazz performance.

Called “The Saskatchewan Suite”, the jazz society says it’s the biggest project the group has ever taken on, as it’s been years in the making.

“It’s a very unique, rare event,” said Peter Champagne, president of the Regina Jazz Society. “You would never have an all-star band like this as I say, they really are the best playing some fantastic music.”

The show is meant to reflect the province’s history through music, performed by musicians with Saskatchewan connections.

“They are all either living in Saskatchewan or they have been exported to places all over the world. Germany, New York, Vancouver,” Champagne said of the talent on stage.

All the jazz staples like trumpets, saxophones, and trombones filled the Casino Regina Show Lounge Saturday, entertaining a sold-out crowd through a series of big band and smaller group numbers.

Composer and musical director of “The Saskatchewan Suite” Fred Stride is originally from Vancouver, but spent countless hours researching and preparing, spending the last nine months working on this show.

“Using the jazz medium and the big band in particular to kind of depict the place of Saskatchewan, the places that are in Saskatchewan itself, history, all kinds of events or things we can put into musical terms,” Stride said. “I

probably spent more time planning than I actually did writing because there’s a lot of reading to make sure I understand what’s come and been done in the province for all these years.”

The show was also live streamed – a first for the Regina Jazz Society – and there are plans for a recording of the show to be submitted for consideration of being named a Juno nominee in 2021.