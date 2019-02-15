

CTV Regina





A convoy making its way from Alberta to Ottawa travelled through White City on Friday morning.

The “United We Roll” convoy left Red Deer on Thursday and is expected to arrive in Ottawa on Tuesday for a three-day rally. The group wants to get pipelines in the ground. The group made its first stop in Regina on Thursday night.

Supporters cheered from the overpass at Highway 1 and Highway 48 in White City as the trucks honked and rolled through the area. The crowd braved frigid temperatures to show support to the cause.

“These brave men and women are driving to Ottawa to demonstrate that the government out east is just not listening to us,” supporter Dean Popil said.

“We believe that this industry is critical to the continued health of all of Canada, and in particular western Canada,” White Mayor Bruce Evans said. “We’re here on a 40 degree below zero day, so we understand we need natural gas, we need gasoline.”

Another supporter said the industry is hurting and in dire need of support from the federal government.

The convoy hopes to have other truckers join its cause on the way to Ottawa.