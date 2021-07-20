REGINA -- The University of Regina is hosting more than 450 people from the Shoal Lake Cree Nation and the Red Earth Cree Nation who have evacuated their homes due to wildfires in the area.

The university said staff members from several departments have stepped up to accommodate the unexpected visitors and to help them feel as comfortable as possible.

COVID-19 protocols are in effect for those staying in the school’s two residence towers, which includes masking in indoor public places and enhanced cleaning.

Those staying on campus have access to recreational equipment and facilities, including the pool and play spaces for children.

The University of Regina said it has advised the Red Cross, who is organizing the initiative, that it cannot accommodate any more evacuees at this time.

