REGINA -- While there’s still uncertainty around when University sport in Canada will return, the Canada West U-Sports conference has released its new COVID-19 sports format.

Lisa Robertson, the University of Regina’s Director of Sport, participated in the board’s decision making process.

“If we are able to deliver sport this fall, we want to deliver it to the very best of our ability for these student athletes,” said Robertson.

All Canada West teams will have fewer games, as well as travel less distance to compete. This decision was made to cut down on financial costs for athletic programs.

“We felt we wanted to get ahead of it so that there was lots of time for members to look at the budgets of a condensed or modified schedule,” said Robertson.

Football will still have a conference wide competition, as opposed to volleyball and basketball which will just play within their new divisions, which include a B.C Division, an Alberta Division, and a Saskatchewan/Manitoba Division.

Mark McConkey is the Head Coach of the Regina Rams football team, which will play five instead of the traditional eight regular season games.

“The way this whole COVID-19 thing has been happening, I’m just hopeful for a season, that’s all I want. If it’s a 5 game season it’s better than no season so I really just want football and I want it for our players,” said McConkey.

The University of Regina’s athletic department will see a decrease in revenue, immediately felt by the omission of student recreational and athletic fee contributions.

“We normally charge a ‘rec and athletic fee’ for our spring and summer courses, we are not charging a recreation and athletic fee,” says Robertson, who also notes it’s “not an insignificant number, but not a devastating number.”

The Canada West conference recognizes there are “significant disruptions to member finances” due to the decrease in revenue experienced by all athletic departments. Schools will be forced to decide if sports teams are financially feasible.

“Some schools may deliver no programming because of finance, some schools may deliver less programming,” add Robertson.

Schools will have until June 5 to declare which sports they’ll be participating in.

Robertson is working on Regina’s budget situation and doesn’t believe any Cougar Varsity teams will be non-participants due to budget constraints.

“That is my great hope, I am not positive about anything but I would say that I’m very optimistic about that.”

Robertson also noted that all the CanWest schools are in this together. If one Provincial Health Authority or government body doesn’t allow for a sporting environment, none of the Canada West schools will compete at all.