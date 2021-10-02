REGINA -- The University of Regina Rams shocked the nation’s number one football program, the University of Calgary Dinos on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium, beating them 34-21.

It’s the team’s first win under interim-head coach Mark McConkey, who took the reigns in 2020 before the pandemic forced the season’s cancellation. Its also the Rams first ever win over a number one ranked team in school history.

“It means everything.” McConkey said post game. “(I’m) just so happy for the team. We came out and we laid an egg last week against Manitoba so to come out, have a great week of practice, they worked their tails off this week and get this win, it feels pretty amazing.”

With twenty-five seconds left in the first quarter, Dinos up 7-3, Gowrishan Aravinthan intercepted a deep pass attempt from Dinos 5th year quarterback Josiah Joseph at about his own 17 yard line, returning it to about the Dinos’ 33 yard-line.

A couple of plays later, Rams quarterback Josh Donnelly hit D’Sean Mimbs for his first major on the day. The Aravinthan interception went for 58 yards, which is 8th longest in school history.

“He’s a player.” McConkey said of Mimbs’ two touchdown performance. “He had a good training camp, but that’s really just practice, had an outstanding week last week, and today, another big game. I’m just super glad we have him on our team.”

With 1:34 remaining in the first half, coach McConkey, knowing the Rams would need to be aggressive against the powerhouse Dinos, decided to go for it on 3rd and goal. Moose Jaw product Sawyer Buettner, who was a star for the Regina Thunder program, pushed forward with some help from his offensive line and gave his team a 17-10 lead.

Before the teams headed to the locker room for the half, a Dinos fumble on a punt, gave the Rams great field position and they would capitalize. Donnelly tossed up a 50/50 ball to the right corner of the endzone, and Mimbs was able to fight off the defender to make the grab to give the Rams a 24-10 at the half.

The Dinos wouldn’t go down without a fight. In the fourth quarter, despite the Rams picking up their third sack of the day, Joseph led a long touchdown drive to bring the team within 12 with 8 minutes on the clock. He’d leave the game with a lower body injury and be replaced by first year quarterback Matteo Spolentini.

With 1:31 left to go Spoletini, from the 35, went for it all, and was intercepted in the end zone by Aravinthan as he wrestled the ball away from the intended receiver. A couple of runs later and interim-head coach McConkey received the famed celebratory Gatorade shower, celebrating his first win as a head coach in the Canada West, 34-21 the final.

Next up: The Rams (1-1) host the UBC Thunderbirds (0-2) at 2pm on Oct. 16at Mosaic Stadium.

BY THE NUMBERS

Rams QB Josh Donnelly: 10/19, 168 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Rams RB Kyle Borsa: 100 yards on 11 attempts

Rams WR Bennett Stusek: 4 receptions for 60 yards

Rams Ryder Varga: 7 solo tackles, 4 assists, 1 sack

Rams defence combined for 3 sacks for 21 yards of loss